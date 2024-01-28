Paul Rudd's Son Is Growing Up To Be His Twin

Paul Rudd's kids' favorite TV show is not "Friends," "Living With Yourself," or any of the other myriad shows in which Rudd has at one point had a starring role. Instead, Jack and Darby Rudd's favorite show is "Hot Ones," a popular YouTube interview show hosted by Sean Evans. When Krista Smith asked Paul about his kids' favorite moment from his career on her podcast "Present Company" (via People), he said, "Oh, I think that's a tie because my kids love Marvel and they really get a kick out of the fact that I'm in it, but boy do they love 'Hot Ones.'"

Jack's fandom for the show extends beyond casual viewership; the teenager did his own version of the challenge with a friend. When Paul did the show, he brought home every kind of hot sauce he had tried on the show. As for how the challenge went, Paul shared with Smith (via People), that it "took my kids down for about three days." The actor continued, telling Smith that Jack "drank a ton of milk" and added that he didn't "think that did him any favors."

Obviously, Paul himself is also a huge fan of the show. The "Ant-Man" actor was generous with his compliments when Evans interviewed him. "It's a great construct for an interview show, but I think you're an excellent interviewer. You didn't even need the hot sauce," he said in his 2019 interview.