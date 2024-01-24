A Look Back At Eric Trump And Chelsea Handler's Brutal Twitter Feud

Chelsea Handler isn't one to hold back when it comes to voicing her opinion, and in 2017, she and Eric Trump got into it. It started when Eric and his wife Lara Trump announced they were going to have their first child on X, formerly known as Twitter. While congratulations over baby news are typical, Handler took a different approach.

Handler responded to Eric and Lara's baby news with a post of her own: "I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl." She followed up a couple hours later to confirm that yes, she'd misspelled genes.

Eric clearly noticed Handler's response, even though he hadn't been tagged in it. In an April 2017 appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show," Eric discussed Handler's posts, using them as a talking point about how the country was divided: "Sad that society's gotten to the point where something as beautiful as this and life and babies and innocence ... really gets taken down like that because of politics. I mean, that's how divided we've become as a nation ... It's really, really sad."