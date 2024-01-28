All The Drama Between Good Bones Stars Mina Starsiak And Her Mom Karen Laine

When Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen Laine, cofounded contracting company Two Chicks and a Hammer in 2007, they could never have dreamed that this venture would one day land them a spot on one of the country's most popular cable networks. The mother-daughter duo, who specializes in turning dilapidated houses into stunning homes, became the stars of the popular HGTV show, "Good Bones," and they entertained fans with their top-notch construction skills for almost a decade.

Laine, who worked as a lawyer for most of her life, gave up her career to star in "Good Bones" with her daughter. It wasn't the easiest transition — shortly after their show got picked up by HGTV, Laine told PopSugar that her clients weren't exactly on board with her change of career. "Some of them have not reacted well. They've been very dissatisfied that I'm changing things in my life. And I get that!" she said at the time.

Laine and her daughter never aimed to become TV stars, but as fate would have it, a producer from High Noon Entertainment was intrigued by their contracting company and messaged Starsiak Hawk, asking if she and her mother would be interested in taking their home renovations on screen. One very successful Skype meeting later, the two were ready to take the world by storm; but fame has been hard on Starsiak Hawk and Laine's relationship, and plenty of drama unfolded behind the scenes during the show's eight-season run.