How David Foster Gets Along With Former Stepdaughters Gigi And Bella Hadid

Music producer David Foster was with former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid for nine years and married to her for four of those. Yolanda and Foster announced their split in December 2015, and there was speculation that "RHOBH" was a big reason why Foster and Yolanda divorced.

Although there's no confirmation that this also played a part in why the couple split, an insider told E! News there were difficulties with the stepfamilies: "David has daughters of his own and there were issues with the families blending. Bringing two sets of children together wasn't always easy. At one point, Yolanda was close to David's daughters, but things have changed." But what is Foster's relationship like with his stepchildren?

He was the stepfather to Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Anwar Hadid. While speaking with DailyMailTV in 2017, Foster explained that he was still in touch with Bella and Gigi. He told the outlet, "I mean divorce puts a strain on everybody, yeah but Gigi and Bella are doing amazing and they're so busy that I don't talk to them much but we do text, yeah we're still good." At the time, Foster also said things were amicable between him and his ex-wife Yolanda, despite the way he was portrayed in her memoir.