Is This What Led To HGTV Good Bones Stars Mina And Tad's Estrangement?

Mina Starsiak Hawk has definitely learned the consequences of working with family. What started out as a seemingly supportive group of relatives renovating homes quickly dissolved into arguments and estrangement after "Good Bones" went off the air. Even before the final season wrapped, Mina and her mother, Karen E. Laine, faced a relationship that was falling apart. Unfortunately, the mother-daughter duo's separation isn't the only soured relationship weighing on Mina's heart. She confessed that she also hasn't spoken with her half-brother, Thadeus "Tad" Starsiak, in some time.

After announcing on her podcast, "Mina AF," that she and Tad weren't on speaking terms, she explained a few reasons why in a subsequent episode. "My brother Tad said some really awful stuff to me, and I'm sure he would say that I've said some awful stuff to him, too. But the most recent stuff he said to me, he can't say it's not what he said. He can't say I misunderstood. Like, it's in text, and it's black and white, and that was kind of my final straw there," she admitted. Now, we are learning a little bit more about what their initial disagreement could have been about.

According to viewers of the former HGTV show, Tad wasn't always the most receptive to Mina's requests about projects and how things should be done. Additionally, it's rumored that Mina felt some of the things Tad disagreed with her about were serious safety issues, potentially putting him and other crew members in danger, reports Distractify.