Signs We Missed That Mina Starsiak Hawk's Relationship With Her Mom Was Falling Apart

With so many home renovation shows on HGTV, it can be hard for a series to rise above the rest. But "Good Bones" stood out immediately thanks to the relationship between its stars, mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk. While the series premiered in 2016, the twosome already had a long history of working together: In 2007, they created their business, Two Chicks and a Hammer. On the show, Hawk and Laine bought rundown houses in their hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, which they fixed up and flipped. Of course, like most HGTV shows, it was also about the stars' dynamic — and Hawk and Laine seemed thick as thieves from the start. "We live next door to each other. We're mom and daughter and friends, as well," Hawk told IndyStar in 2016.

"Good Bones" featured a lot of Hawk and Laine's extended family, too. Hawk is from Laine's first marriage, as are her two sons, CR Starsiak and William Starsiak. Laine has another daughter, Kelsy Spaeth, from her second marriage. She went on to remarry two more times. Hawk's father also has two kids from his second marriage, Thadeus "Tad" and Jessica Starsiak. It's worth mentioning that Hawk has had drama with many of those siblings over the years.

Unfortunately, Hawk is now estranged from Laine, an outcome that may come as a shock to a lot of "Good Bones" fans. Yet, the signs were there that Hawk's relationship with her mom was falling apart. So let's break them down.