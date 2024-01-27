Shannen Doherty's Personal Struggles Created Problems On Set Of 90210

Shannen Doherty and Ashley Hamilton's marriage only lasted several months, ending in divorce by April 1994. Before their split, "90210" decided they'd had enough of Doherty's drama, and it looks like costar Tori Spelling helped orchestrate this decision. After Doherty's altercation with Jennie Garth, Spelling notified her father, "90210" producer Aaron Spelling, of the incident. When speaking with Us Weekly in 2015, Spelling expressed regret for helping get Doherty fired from "90210," explaining, "I felt like I was a part of something, a movement, that cost someone their livelihood. Was she a horrible person? No. She was one of the best friends I ever had." Still, Spelling felt that she made the right decision for the sake of the workplace.

Doherty acknowledges the chaos she caused, but on the January 2024 episode of "Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty," she expressed a desire for more grace, considering her situation, explaining, "I sort of wish I had been sat down, and sort of looked at and said, 'Listen, the end result is going to be this. The end result is you are going to get fired because none of us are willing to put up with it anymore. And I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can't bleed into work, you also have to get your sh** together!'" [via People]. Thankfully, the "90210" drama didn't end Doherty's career for good.