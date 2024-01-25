Body Language Expert Tells Us Meghan Still Looks For Harry's Support In The Spotlight
Rumors continue to run rampant about the supposedly crumbling relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying together through it all. In fact, an insider claimed the Sussexes' marriage remains strong regardless of what anyone says. In September 2023, the royal defectors cheered together at the Invictus Games and a month later they traveled to New York City for a summit associated with World Mental Health Day. Over the Christmas holidays, Meghan and Harry chose to spend some quiet time with each other and their kids, Archie and Lilibet, at their Montecito home.
While the celebrity couple has been in and out of the spotlight since they defected from the royal family, it's clear that Meghan still isn't completely comfortable in public when the attention is focused on her, despite having plenty of experience with cameras (remember, she was an actor before marrying Harry). During these times, she tends to look to her husband to help quell any anxiety that pops up. There's evidence to back that up, according to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," who spoke exclusively to The List about one of the couple's most recent public appearances.
Their hand clasp is very revealing
On January 24, 2024, Kingston, Jamaica, was the place to be when "Bob Marley: One Love," a biopic about the famous musician, screened for select guests including the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Joining in on the fun were Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who popped up on the red carpet before the film. They chatted with Holness and other attendees, and in the process, revealed something interesting about their relationship.
In an exclusive chat with The List, Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," observed the Sussexes' interactions with both the gathered crowd and each other. He noted the merriment surrounding the duo, and their willingness to join in. "This is a vibrant moment on the red carpet, highlighting the unity and connection between Prince Harry and Meghan," Ponce pointed out.
After he seemingly tells a joke, everyone laughs, and Meghan reaches up her hand for Harry to take, and her husband quickly grabs hold. "This gesture signifies Prince Harry's continuous support for Meghan, who, being less at ease than the prince, has likely and perhaps will forever navigate the spotlight with more reserve and caution," Ponce noted. "Overall, it's a heartwarming and lovely moment captured for all to witness."
