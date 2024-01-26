All The Signs Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Romance Won't Work Out

Travis Kelce is a celebrity on his own merit. However, the outsized attention that comes with dating international superstar Taylor Swift may be a bit much for him to handle. Many have theorized that Swift and Kylie Kelce have a chilly relationship after she made comments to Spectrum News Kansas City, in November 2023, about preferring the stands over the game box suites, which the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker has notably become a fixture in at Kansas City Chiefs games. A source admitted to Life & Style magazine in January 2024 that Swift really took these remarks to heart, which created tension between them.

Other members of the Kelce family, including Travis's mom, Donna, his dad, Ed, and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, are also rumored to be upset over the intense media attention that's now been placed on the entire family due to Swift's all-encompassing public-facing persona. This could easily become a real nuisance for Travis, who has never been in a public relationship with another celeb.

The NFL star acknowledged that this was new territory during a November 2023 chat with The Wall Street Journal, sharing, "I've never dealt with it." However, he added, "At the same time, I'm not running away from any of it." Whether or not Kelce and Swift can make it work in the long term remains to be seen. For now, they seem to be enjoying their time with one another and everything that comes with it.