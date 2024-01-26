Tragic Details About Harrison Ford

Success hasn't come easy for Harrison Ford. His journey towards stardom started when he took a drama class in college to put himself out there and discover his passions. In Brad Duke's book "Harrison Ford: The Films," Ford explained that when he was about to wrap up college, he realized that he couldn't chase office jobs like the rest of his friends because he knew he'd eventually become bored and complacent.

Acting seemed like a more mentally stimulating career path as it brought something new with every project. But after countless auditions, Ford could only land minor roles. Things got even worse after he butted heads with Hollywood executive Jerry Tarkovsky when he made a small appearance as a bellboy in his film and gave what Tarkovsky believed to be a less-than-stellar performance. Although the executive pointed out his shortcomings, Ford stood his ground.

As a result, Tarkovsky limited the "Indiana Jones" star's future acting endeavors by pushing him further down the actors' hiring list. Although Ford could handle the struggles of being an up-and-coming actor when he was younger, he now had a family to care for, so he started working as a carpenter to make ends meet. Ford saw the best in a bad situation because he realized he didn't have to take every role that came his way since carpentry was his primary income source. Eventually, he beat hundreds of actors to get his breakthrough role in "Star Wars." But while his career thrived, his personal life suffered.