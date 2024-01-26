Jane Fonda Consistently Downplayed Her Success While Married To Tom Hayden

Jane Fonda, a seasoned Hollywood figure and lifelong activist, has consistently captured public attention with her complicated love life over the years. Fonda's first marriage to French director Roger Vadim concluded in 1973 after five years, and that same year, the iconic "Barbarella" actor married her second husband, activist Tom Hayden. The marriage lasted for 17 years, with the two divorcing in 1990. Fonda married her third and final husband, businessman Ted Turner, in 1991. They parted ways a decade later.

Despite her remarkable Hollywood career, marked by two Oscar victories, one in 1972 for "Klute" and the second in 1979 for "Coming Home," Fonda consistently downplayed her success while married to Hayden because he didn't enjoy the Hollywood lifestyle. "I wanted to play down the Hollywood part of me, so I didn't have [the Oscars] on display anywhere," Fonda shared with Dave Karger for his book, "50 Oscar Nights."

Notably, Fonda's marriage to Hayden coincided with her intense immersion into activism — she vigorously engaged in anti-war causes and passionately advocated against societal issues like race and gender discrimination. "I was drawn by her transformation from a Hollywood star to a political star," Hayden shared in a clip featured in HBO's documentary, "Jane Fonda in Five Acts" (via InStyle).