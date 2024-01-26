The Hilarious Way Bradley Cooper Responded To Rob Lowe's Accidental Texts
Bradley Cooper went home empty-handed after the Golden Globes in 2024 despite his film, "Maestro," being nominated for four awards. Cooper's 2024 Golden Globes appearance left everyone annoyed as many were not impressed with "Maestro" (a movie he produced, co-wrote, directed, and starred in as Leonard Bernstein). However, one actor accidentally congratulated Cooper for a win he didn't receive.
During a January 2024 "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appearance, Rob Lowe said he and Robert Downey Jr. went to high school together. Lowe commended Downey Jr.'s "Oppenheimer" performance and told the story of trying to congratulate Downey Jr. for his 2024 Golden Globes win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture. "And I'm so excited for him, so I text him: 'So glad you won, that is the most beautiful acceptance speech I've heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it,'" Lowe said. After the message went through, he realized he sent it to Cooper by accident. Lowe tried to clarify in a follow-up message that the message was for Downey Jr. but lamented: "No, that's even worse! I'm making the guy feel worse!"
Fortunately, there were no hard feelings. According to Lowe: "[Cooper] said, 'No, no, no, it's fine. I like living vicariously through these mistakes.'"
Some wonder if the text was sent purposefully
Rob Lowe told Jimmy Kimmel that there was a mistake with his phone contacts, which is why his messages kept going to Bradley Cooper instead of the intended recipient. Kimmel asked if Lowe remedied the situation by actually messaging Robert Downey Jr. and Lowe replied: "No, I did it again! I did it again. I mistakenly sent another one ... to Bradley, again!"
When an article about Lowe's text mishap was shared to the Fauxmoi celebrity gossip page on Reddit, some people didn't believe Lowe's mistake was so innocent. The post linked to an Entertainment Weekly write-up on the situation and one commenter said, "Rob Lowe is a known j******, so I fully believe that this was an intentional d*** move on his behalf." Another quipped, "I think Rob just wants people to know how many A-Listers he knows." However, that is all speculation and there is no confirmation Lowe purposefully tried to make Cooper feel bad with the mistaken text.
Rob Lowe attended the premiere of Bradley Cooper's Marvel movie
It does not seem like Rob Lowe and Bradley Cooper are close friends, unlike Cooper's bromance with Brad Pitt. However, the actors were once guests together on an episode of "The Graham Norton Show." Lowe also attended the world premiere of Cooper's Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," in which Cooper voices Rocket Raccoon.
That is likely because Lowe's former "Parks and Recreation" co-star Chris Pratt stars in the movie as well. When Lowe spoke with Access Hollywood on the red carpet and Pratt interrupted, Lowe said: "This is the movie! If you only see one movie all year, this is the movie. If you only support one Chris all year, this is the Chris!"
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was more well-received than "Maestro." Some commenters on that Reddit thread about Lowe's text criticized Cooper for trying so hard to win an Oscar. A critical "Maestro" review from iNews claimed it was that Cooper wanted an Academy Award based on his performance. The reviewer suggested Cooper should win an Oscar for his wonderful performance as Rocket Raccoon and said, "That way, both audience and actor would have been spared the bombast of 'Maestro,' a film that radiates the clammy desperation of a gambler trying to win back his bus fare." Such comments may sting worse than Lowe's mistaken congratulatory texts.