The Hilarious Way Bradley Cooper Responded To Rob Lowe's Accidental Texts

Bradley Cooper went home empty-handed after the Golden Globes in 2024 despite his film, "Maestro," being nominated for four awards. Cooper's 2024 Golden Globes appearance left everyone annoyed as many were not impressed with "Maestro" (a movie he produced, co-wrote, directed, and starred in as Leonard Bernstein). However, one actor accidentally congratulated Cooper for a win he didn't receive.

During a January 2024 "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appearance, Rob Lowe said he and Robert Downey Jr. went to high school together. Lowe commended Downey Jr.'s "Oppenheimer" performance and told the story of trying to congratulate Downey Jr. for his 2024 Golden Globes win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture. "And I'm so excited for him, so I text him: 'So glad you won, that is the most beautiful acceptance speech I've heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it,'" Lowe said. After the message went through, he realized he sent it to Cooper by accident. Lowe tried to clarify in a follow-up message that the message was for Downey Jr. but lamented: "No, that's even worse! I'm making the guy feel worse!"

Fortunately, there were no hard feelings. According to Lowe: "[Cooper] said, 'No, no, no, it's fine. I like living vicariously through these mistakes.'"