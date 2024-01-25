Why Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Refuses To Date Women Older Than 25
Different birthdays come with different milestones. When an American turns 18, they can vote. When they turn 21, they can legally drink alcohol. When a woman turns 25, they probably age out of the possibility of being Leonardo DiCaprio's lover. This phenomenon has not gone unnoticed. DiCaprio's relationship with Camila Morrone reportedly started when she was 20 (although they apparently knew each other for a decade before then through Morrone's pseudo-stepfather Al Pacino). It dissolved shortly after Morrone turned 25. After their split, an insider spoke with The Post about why DiCaprio has an age cutoff for his girlfriends (via Page Six).
"By the time girls reach 25, they're looking for more — they're looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants," the source said in 2022. "He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that. The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone."
The insider also said DiCaprio's taste regarding his partner's age has stayed the same as he's gotten older. That tracks with his dating history, packed with beautiful models and actors, mostly between 18 and 24. One famous face on the roster is Blake Lively. However, the supposed real reason Lively and DiCaprio broke up in 2011 contradicts other reports.
Claims that DiCaprio was 'more mature' than Lively followed their split
Leonardo DiCaprio was 36 when he and 24-year-old Blake Lively called it quits. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, they went their separate ways because DiCaprio wanted their relationship to be more serious. They said, "Blake wasn't ready to settle down," adding, "[DiCaprio's] looking for someone to eventually start a family with ... That's not where she's at. She's only 24!" A different insider claimed, "He's more mature. They're not in the same place right now."
However, Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married shortly after, in 2012. Although it's not confirmed, perhaps settling down with DiCaprio wasn't a matter of wrong timing for Lively, but the wrong person. The assertion of maturity is also refuted by the 2022 source for The Post, who recounted a story from a model that apparently hooked up with DiCaprio and said, "She told me she thought he was an old man."
The insider also called DiCaprio's behavior "a little creepy" as he continues pursuing stunning women half his age. However, they said the allure of him being "Jack from 'Titanic'" is enough of a draw for the younger women DiCaprio is after.
Has DiCaprio found 'The One'?
Other women Leonardo DiCaprio has dated include models Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli, who were both around 20 when they got involved with him. He broke form by being spotted with Gigi Hadid in 2022 — she was 27 at the time.
As of January 2024, 49-year-old DiCaprio's girlfriend is 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. However, an insider told Us Weekly in November 2023, "It's going so well that Leo's actually being exclusive. Vittoria is all he thinks about." They said DiCaprio and Ceretti's relationship isn't the same as all his previous ones due to their similarities and the fact that DiCaprio doesn't shy away from being affectionate in front of others.
The age difference "clearly isn't an issue for him," and DiCaprio considers Ceretti "an old soul." The source added how DiCaprio's friends are "keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One." It's uncertain if Ceretti really is "The One" that can get DiCaprio to finally settle down. His tendency to date women younger than 25 has been the source of memes for many years, and that's not likely to change even if he does finally get serious. One user posted on X, formerly Twitter, and couldn't resist a quip on their milestone birthday: "25 years old I'm officially safe from Leonardo DiCaprio what a day what a day."