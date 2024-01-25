Why Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Refuses To Date Women Older Than 25

Different birthdays come with different milestones. When an American turns 18, they can vote. When they turn 21, they can legally drink alcohol. When a woman turns 25, they probably age out of the possibility of being Leonardo DiCaprio's lover. This phenomenon has not gone unnoticed. DiCaprio's relationship with Camila Morrone reportedly started when she was 20 (although they apparently knew each other for a decade before then through Morrone's pseudo-stepfather Al Pacino). It dissolved shortly after Morrone turned 25. After their split, an insider spoke with The Post about why DiCaprio has an age cutoff for his girlfriends (via Page Six).

"By the time girls reach 25, they're looking for more — they're looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants," the source said in 2022. "He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that. The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone."

The insider also said DiCaprio's taste regarding his partner's age has stayed the same as he's gotten older. That tracks with his dating history, packed with beautiful models and actors, mostly between 18 and 24. One famous face on the roster is Blake Lively. However, the supposed real reason Lively and DiCaprio broke up in 2011 contradicts other reports.