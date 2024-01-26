The False Rumor Everyone Believes About Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart's First Meeting
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are easily one of the most iconic couples to ever move through Hollywood. Ford found fame after appearing as Han Solo in the "Star Wars" franchise and starring as Indiana Jones in the film series by the same name. Flockhart gained a following after landing the titular role in the television series "Ally McBeal" from 1997 to 2002, but she's also appeared in other works, like the series "Supergirl" from 2015 to 2021. As Ford and Flockhart were both recognized for their talent, they were invited to various awards shows – which is where they first met.
The year 2002 was big for the couple, as Flockhart was coming off the high of ending "Ally McBeal," and Ford received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at that year's Golden Globes. However, his win that night wasn't the only thing that made this particular awards show memorable; the 2002 Golden Globes was the first time Ford and Flockhart met, and the rumor that Flockhart had purposely spilled her drink in order to talk to Ford became fact. According to the "Feud" actor, that's not how it went down.
Everyone believed Flockhart spilled her wine on Ford
While Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart knew of each other prior to meeting at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, it wasn't until they crossed paths that they realized there could be more between them. They started dating in 2002, after meeting at the awards show, and when their relationship went public, two things made fans hesitate: one, was the couple's 22-year age gap, and two, was the rumors of how their first conversation started. While the age gap concern seems to have died down – the couple has admitted that it doesn't play a part in their relationship – the gossip surrounding their first chat stood strong.
When the media found out that the two chatted during the awards show, facts got turned around. Everyone believed that in order to initiate a conversation with Ford, Flockhart intentionally spilled her drink on him. However, in a 2003 interview with Hello! Magazine, Flockhart disputed the rumor and explained how the spill actually happened. "We were having a conversation for maybe 20 minutes before the wine spilled," she revealed. "And the truth is, Harrison spilled the wine."
If her explanation wasn't enough evidence for fans, Ford took it one step further. He backed Calista up in the interview and agreed, "She certainly did not purposely spill a glass of wine on me."
Ford and Flockhart have been together ever since the wine spill
After the tentative start to their relationship, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart kept growing as a couple, and eight years later, they got married in June 2010. Since then, they've become stronger than ever, supporting each other's careers as much as their family. It seems like their relationship has changed both actors for the better, as Kelly Ripa noted when Flockhart guest-starred on the January 24, 2024, episode of "Live With Kelly and Mark." Ripa asked Flockhart how she managed to bring out a kinder side of Ford, and Flockhart jokingly replied, "I have something ... he's afraid of me."
Despite the fear that Flockhart seems to evoke in Ford, there's obviously a lot of love and support in their relationship, too. Ripa also asked Flockhart what it felt like to see Ford accept the 2024 Critics Choice Career Achievement Award, and Flockhart responded, "It was so beautiful. His body of work is so incredible, and it was so well deserved. I feel very proud of him and happy for him."