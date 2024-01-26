The False Rumor Everyone Believes About Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart's First Meeting

While Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart knew of each other prior to meeting at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, it wasn't until they crossed paths that they realized there could be more between them. They started dating in 2002, after meeting at the awards show, and when their relationship went public, two things made fans hesitate: one, was the couple's 22-year age gap, and two, was the rumors of how their first conversation started. While the age gap concern seems to have died down – the couple has admitted that it doesn't play a part in their relationship – the gossip surrounding their first chat stood strong.

When the media found out that the two chatted during the awards show, facts got turned around. Everyone believed that in order to initiate a conversation with Ford, Flockhart intentionally spilled her drink on him. However, in a 2003 interview with Hello! Magazine, Flockhart disputed the rumor and explained how the spill actually happened. "We were having a conversation for maybe 20 minutes before the wine spilled," she revealed. "And the truth is, Harrison spilled the wine."

If her explanation wasn't enough evidence for fans, Ford took it one step further. He backed Calista up in the interview and agreed, "She certainly did not purposely spill a glass of wine on me."