A Deep Dive Into Dakota Johnson's Many Tattoos

When Dakota Johnson's father, Don Johnson, warned his daughter that he would disown her if she ever got a tattoo, she schemed a clever workaround which she implemented with her mom, Melanie Griffith. As the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor explained on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," her first tattoo was a bold line of text on her left inner bicep that reads "acta, non verba," which means "actions, not words" in Latin. The phrase was something Dakota's dad often said to her, which she hoped would help smooth things over post-tattoo.

In her Interview for "The Late Late Show with James Corden" last night, Dakota said she regrets the "Acta Non Verba" tattoo, on her arm. My heart is broken😭 #DakotaJohnson @latelateshow pic.twitter.com/wffZNOPAG5 — Dakota Johnson Updates 🕸️ (@dakotaj_updates) January 21, 2021

Whether Don relaxed his opinion on ink or Dakota kept getting them regardless, the "Suspiria" actor would go on to get upwards of 12 more tattoos. She has a subtle tattoo on the back of her right ear, but fans haven't figured out what it's supposed to be, per Page Six. The tiny image is finely detailed, and these images become harder to see as the ink naturally spreads under the skin with age. If she had initially gotten this tattoo in thinner lines, that could indicate this tattoo is an older one of Dakota's.

Dakota reportedly got another family-inspired tattoo with an image of three flying birds on her right shoulder. This is thought to be a reference to her grandmother, Tippi Hedren, who starred in Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1963 film "The Birds."