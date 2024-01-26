The Past Drama Between Mark Wahlberg And Leonardo DiCaprio, Explained

From an outside perspective, Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg didn't have an awkward relationship while working on the 1995 film "The Basketball Diaries." They seem to have got off on the right foot in an Entertainment Tonight captured video of then-19-year-old DiCaprio asking then-22-year-old Wahlberg if he wanted to be his friend. His co-star happily agreed, and the duo shook on it. They also couldn't settle on who was the best performer, with both pointing to the other. Even their onscreen chemistry seemed to reflect their real-life friendship.

DiCaprio and Wahlberg had good reason for putting extra effort into their performances to make everything seem normal. For Wahlberg, who was predominantly known as the frontman of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch at the time, the film was a major turning point that could make or break his acting career. For DiCaprio, whose iconic role as Jack from "Titanic" was almost played by a different actor, the movie was an important stepping stone because it was notably different from his usual, more mainstream picks.

Speaking to the San Franciso Chronicle, the teen heartthrob shared what compelled him to take on the difficult part of a promising basketball player struggling with drug addiction. "With this role, I saw a character that would take a lot of work and would require a lot of exploration into something I've never dealt with before," DiCaprio revealed. "There were a lot of emotions that I would have to deal with, and basically, it was a cool character." Shockingly, though, neither actor thought the other was right for his role.