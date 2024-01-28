What We Know About Kate Hudson's Jump Into The Music Industry
Actor and producer Kate Hudson rose to fame with her breakthrough role as Penny Lane in the 2000 musical flick "Almost Famous," for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Over the years, Hudson has showcased her acting prowess in a diverse range of genres, including romantic comedies like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and dramatic roles in films like "The Skeleton Key."
Beyond being a Hollywood staple, Hudson has made significant strides in business. Hudson co-founded the fitness brand Fabletics in 2013, which focuses on activewear and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Under her leadership, Fabletics has become a prominent player in the athletic apparel industry and is now valued at an estimated $5 billion. However, even with her massive amount of success, Hudson is showing how multifaceted she is once again with her latest career path in the singing world.
Apparently, Hudson has been writing music since she was a teenager. However, it seems this talent took a backseat to acting. Now, with her movie resume solidified, Hudson is finally ready to explore her singing capabilities, and she is taking it very seriously.
Kate Hudson discovered her love for music during the COVID-19 lockdown
During the COVID-19 lockdown, as many were finding ways to keep busy or tapping into new talents, Kate Hudson was tapping back into her musical talents. With time to hone her craft, Hudson soft launched her singing during Jimmy Fallon's game show, "That's My Jam," in April 2022. She sang her rendition of Ariana Grande's 2019 hit single, "7 Rings," which was met with cheers from the crowd. Months later, in a December 2022 episode of "The Tonight Show," Hudson revealed to Jimmy Fallon her plans to release her debut album in 2023. Though it's unclear why the album didn't come out when scheduled, it looks like Hudson instead used 2023 to continue preparing for her record.
On December 20, 2023, Hudson took to her Instagram page to show fans what she'd been up to as far as music. In a carousel, a post with multiple videos, Hudson showed her actively in the studio with other creatives. Hudson expounded on her process in the caption, writing, "Two and a half years in the making. Lockdown reminded me to have no creative regrets in life, take chances, don't let anyone determine why or when you choose to put art in the world, be fearless in moves you make and music is my first creative love story that I would regret not sharing. Might be time...2024 gonna be fun." Now, it looks like Hudson is living up to that promise.
Hudson performed her first show on New Year's Eve
Kate Hudson brought in her New Year a bit differently this year, as she performed at her very first concert on December 28, 2023, at the Bad Harriet cocktail lounge in Aspen, Colorado. Hudson took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to commemorate her big night, showing herself singing on stage. "Well, on the eve of a new year I say bring on 2024! I vow to sing and play and love and sing and love some more! Life is too short to not lean into the things you love. Art, art, and more art. Entertainment and places and outlets we can lose ourselves in. We need it, and I'm here for it," Hudson wrote.
As 2024 rolled in, Hudson continued to give fans a glimpse of what was to come, which led up to her January 22 announcement that her first melodic offering was arriving on January 30, 2024. Hudson shared a trailer for her forthcoming endeavor, showing various angles of the superstar draped in fur sitting and riding in a classic car with an upbeat instrumental playing in the background. She has yet to confirm whether or not this is a lead single or a full-length album. Either way, it is evident that Hudson has prepared for this moment for quite some time, and judging by the many behind-the-scenes glimpses she has shared, her music is surely worth the wait.