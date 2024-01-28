What We Know About Kate Hudson's Jump Into The Music Industry

Actor and producer Kate Hudson rose to fame with her breakthrough role as Penny Lane in the 2000 musical flick "Almost Famous," for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Over the years, Hudson has showcased her acting prowess in a diverse range of genres, including romantic comedies like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and dramatic roles in films like "The Skeleton Key."

Beyond being a Hollywood staple, Hudson has made significant strides in business. Hudson co-founded the fitness brand Fabletics in 2013, which focuses on activewear and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Under her leadership, Fabletics has become a prominent player in the athletic apparel industry and is now valued at an estimated $5 billion. However, even with her massive amount of success, Hudson is showing how multifaceted she is once again with her latest career path in the singing world.

Apparently, Hudson has been writing music since she was a teenager. However, it seems this talent took a backseat to acting. Now, with her movie resume solidified, Hudson is finally ready to explore her singing capabilities, and she is taking it very seriously.