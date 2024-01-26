The Real Meaning Behind Justin Timberlake's Selfish

In January 2024, Justin Timberlake made his solo comeback to the music industry after a six-year gap by releasing "Selfish." He also announced that fans could listen to his 18-track album, "Everything I Thought It Was," on March 15th. The lead single served as a sweet ode to Timberlake's longstanding marriage to Jessica Biel by expressing how he didn't want to lose to anybody else. In an Apple Music interview, Timberlake said that the songwriting process for the track started when his longtime friend, Adam Blackstone asked him to sing something, and Timberlake chose Donny Hathaway's rendition of "Jealous Guy," which got their creative juices flowing.

"We were talking about the song itself and just breaking down the idea that you just don't hear that from men often, that they would express an emotion that makes them vulnerable," he recalled. Timberlake elaborated that similar to many men, he strayed away from being expressive about his feelings because of the ideals of toxic masculinity that had been ingrained in him from childhood.

The "Mirrors" singer revealed that once he gave himself permission to think about his vulnerabilities, the song pretty much wrote itself. "I felt like it's probably, of all the songs on the album, production-wise, probably the most straightforward, and I don't want to say simple because it's complex within its simplicity to me," he noted. In an April 2023 Variety interview, producer Timbaland shared that the LP would have a more upbeat vibe, which contrasts the mellow nature of "Selfish."