Inside Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Marriage

Over a decade has passed since Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake first got together, but they're still one of the hottest couples Hollywood has. With their respective showbiz careers that span the breadth of music and acting, the two are a creative powerhouse. In each other's company though, it's not their long list of credits, but only their love that shines the brightest. From bringing up two children to weathering the storm of multiple controversies and everything in between, Biel and Timberlake only seem to be strengthening their relationship with each milestone they cross. Cheating rumors and ghosts of past romances have come and gone but the Timberlake-Biel marriage is here to stay.

A private couple on most other fronts, the one thing they aren't averse to is expressing their passion for the other. "She's become a huge influence on my life, and I have such admiration for her, especially seeing her as a mother now," Timberlake wrote in his 2018 memoir "Hindsight" (via ET Online). Their status as parents hasn't dimmed their commitment to each other, a fact the couple constantly drives home with frequent date nights and endless loved-up snaps on social media. Their marriage is a safe space, according to Biel, with the foundation of partnership seeing the couple through big and small moments. On that note, let's take a deep dive into Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage, the challenges it has pushed through, and the recipe for its long-lasting success.