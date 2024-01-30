Jenna Bush Hager's Stunning Makeup-Free Moments

It shouldn't come as a shock that one of the hosts of the "Today" show, Jenna Bush Hager, is often seen looking done up with makeup when on national TV. What's surprising, however, is the former first daughter's refreshing approach to beauty. That may have to do with the fact that Hager grew up in the spotlight when her father, George W. Bush, and grandfather, George H. W. Bush, served as U.S. presidents. Because of that, she apparently learned early that it's better to just be herself over trying to look or act perfect. "I try not to put too much pressure on myself for perfection, because I'm nothing close to that," Hager told People. "I find perfection to be wildly boring."

While Hager did admit that she used to compare herself to the people, like herself, who she saw on TV, she now makes it a point to emphasize the importance of inner beauty, especially to her daughters. Of course, that doesn't mean she doesn't want to get dolled up for TV and public appearances. One of her daughters, Mila Hager, apparently likes to see her mom in some glam. "[Mila] said, 'You're right mom ... You do look better in makeup,'" Hager joked on "Today" in 2022.

We have to disagree though, considering we have evidence that Hager looks just as good, if not better, when she goes totally natural. So let's break down Jenna Bush Hager's most stunning makeup-free moments.