Body Language Expert Tells Us Ben Affleck Still Cares Deeply About Jennifer Garner Post-Split

In an interview with The List, body language expert Nicole Moore believes that Ben Affleck still cares deeply about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Even though the couple officially finalized their divorce in 2018, they are still in each other's lives as co-parents.

Affleck and Garner have been caught having very animated conversations with each other in the past — with some people believing that they've even gotten into fights — but that doesn't mean things are bad between them. Moore has analyzed photos of Affleck and Garner together and, despite what differences they may have, says that the actor still cares about his ex-wife and her opinions. When reviewing the above photo, she points out that Affleck's body language "indicates he's very open emotionally to Jennifer and he cares about her." She added, "It's possible that Ben cares deeply about Jennifer's mood or opinions as he's looking intently at her face while she appears displeased almost as if he's trying to discern what she's feeling." She noted that Garner appeared to be more guarded. "Jennifer's head is tilted downward and her hands are up in front of her body, a potential indicator that she wants to keep some distance from Ben or protect herself," Moore said.

All in all, Moore points out that it appears the former Hollywood couple "have realized that the two of them really are better off as friends." With that in mind, Affleck has said things about Garner in the past that have gotten him in trouble, too.