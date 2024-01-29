Inside Angelina Jolie's Relationship With Her Brother James Haven

Angelina Jolie is a true A-list actress in every sense of the word. Since bursting on the scene in the late 1990s, her projects have always made headlines and made bank at the box office. But as one of Hollywood's biggest stars, her private life is also a tabloid staple. Outside of Jolie's never-ending drama with ex-husband Brad Pitt, one relationship in her life has always garnered interest from fans and tabloids.

In her early days of fame, Jolie's older brother, James Haven, was always by her side. Though she never described her upbringing as picture-perfect, there were two people she always spoke highly of: her late mother and her brother. From tagging along with her to events and publicly defending her controversial choices, Haven has perfectly played the role of big brother.

Despite having their relationship scrutinized heavily over the years, the two have remained supportive of one another during the good times and the bad. Since they no longer have shocking red-carpet moments together and have each settled into quiet adult lives, many have wondered where they stand today. Here's everything we know about Angelina Jolie's relationship with James Haven.