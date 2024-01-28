Jacob Elordi's Acting Journey Was More Challenging Than We Realized
Jacob Elordi gained prominence in 2018 with his role in the comedy "Swinging Safari," marking his entry into mainstream acting. Not too long after, Elordi's rise to fame came with "The Kissing Booth," a Netflix rom-com that later turned into a trilogy. However, Elordi regrets starring in the beloved movies. "I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," the actor told GQ in a 2023 interview. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."
Furthermore, in an earlier conversation with GQ, Jacob revealed that his experience with "The Kissing Booth" franchise almost led him to quit acting, as he struggled with the public perception of his character and felt disconnected from himself. "[It] might sound quite sensitive and dramatic, but I am sensitive and I'm very dramatic," he shared in 2022.
Fortunately, that didn't happen, setting Elordi on a path of success, which came in the form of his role as Nate Jacobs on HBO's hit series "Euphoria" and the 2023 biopic about Elvis and Priscilla Presley's love story, "Priscilla." In retrospect, Elordi seems to have been destined for Hollywood fame, but the notion wasn't as obvious to the star when he was younger.
Jacob Elordi struggled with people talking about his body
Jacob Elordi first expressed an interest in acting at the age of 13, as John Elordi, Jacob's father, shared with the Daily Mail Australia. "He loved the theater. He devoured films," John said. However, despite his early enthusiasm, the budding actor soon grappled with anxiety about his potential success in the field.
In a 2018 interview with The Courier Mail, Jacob candidly shared the mental challenges he faced as he embarked on his acting journey, questioning his future in the industry. "What if I never make a movie?" he asked his 16-year-old self. At the time of the interview, Jacob had already done "The Kissing Booth" and was working on "Euphoria," admitting that the role of Nate Jacobs made more sense for him in terms of his aspirations. The actor's dissatisfaction with his role in "The Kissing Booth" was evident, and it ultimately ties back to an uncomfortable experience he went through as the franchise gained popularity.
Speaking to Men's Health, Jacob shared that he was taken aback by so much talk about his body, which didn't sit right with him. "I don't identify with that whatsoever," he explained, adding, "I was trying to prove myself and be known as an actor." Despite the initially negative experience, the star turned it into a learning opportunity that he applied to his subsequent work in "Euphoria." Instead of bulking up to play the high school villain, Jacob purposefully lost weight to better portray Nate's mental struggles.
Elordi was insecure about his height when he started acting
Jacob Elordi faced another unexpected body-related challenge in his early acting days, which might surprise many. In a 2020 video interview for GQ, the "Saltburn" star admitted to lying about his height, claiming he was shorter than he is, hoping to secure more acting opportunities. "I was super nervous telling people about my height," Elordi said. "I used to try and pass for 6 [feet] 2 [inches tall] or 6 [feet] 3 [inches], but I'm actually 6 [feet] 5 [inches]."
Once he started scoring roles, Elordi's struggles persevered. During his interview with GQ in 2022, the actor revealed he was on the brink of homelessness after "The Kissing Booth" wrapped filming. Struggling to land new roles, Elordi had very little money left to his name and was contemplating returning to Australia, he explained. At the time, the star lived in Los Angeles and alternated between sleeping in his car and crashing on a friend's couch.
Luckily for him (and honestly, for us), Elordi made it out of the trenches, marking yet another Hollywood success story. Even though his triumphs were often accompanied by their fair share of challenges, if not more, the star continues to pave his way to new layers of stardom while admirably remaining open about the importance of mental health.