Jacob Elordi's Acting Journey Was More Challenging Than We Realized

Jacob Elordi gained prominence in 2018 with his role in the comedy "Swinging Safari," marking his entry into mainstream acting. Not too long after, Elordi's rise to fame came with "The Kissing Booth," a Netflix rom-com that later turned into a trilogy. However, Elordi regrets starring in the beloved movies. "I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," the actor told GQ in a 2023 interview. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."

Furthermore, in an earlier conversation with GQ, Jacob revealed that his experience with "The Kissing Booth" franchise almost led him to quit acting, as he struggled with the public perception of his character and felt disconnected from himself. "[It] might sound quite sensitive and dramatic, but I am sensitive and I'm very dramatic," he shared in 2022.

Fortunately, that didn't happen, setting Elordi on a path of success, which came in the form of his role as Nate Jacobs on HBO's hit series "Euphoria" and the 2023 biopic about Elvis and Priscilla Presley's love story, "Priscilla." In retrospect, Elordi seems to have been destined for Hollywood fame, but the notion wasn't as obvious to the star when he was younger.