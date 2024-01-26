Baby Names That Are Dying Out In 2024

We all know that baby names go in and out of fashion as each generation embraces new trends and is inspired by new cultural influences. And in 2024, as new parents select their baby names, certain names seem to be going out of style. According to baby naming website BabyCenter, which tracks baby name popularity each year as parents register their chosen names, there are a number of names that are rapidly declining in popularity.

In its survey of the names that fell the most over 2023, BabyCenter found a common theme: it seems that Millennial names that were hip in the late '80s and '90s are no longer quite so appealing to parents — think Brooke, Amanda, Angela, and Blake for girls and Aidan, Bradley, and Reid for boys. It seems the Millennial heyday is well and truly over. Instead, names like Olivia, Isabella, Noah, and Liam are are all the rage.

Whether you're on the hunt for an ultra unique baby name this year, or you simply want to know which less popular names to avoid, here are the baby names at risk of going extinct in 2024.