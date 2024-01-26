Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Crosses Major Line With Judge In E. Jean Carroll Trial
The following article includes mentions of sexual assault.
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba stole the spotlight during the E. Jean Carroll trial for all the wrong reasons when she didn't properly submit evidence. However, Habba crossed another line with the judge during the trial — and got threatened with jail time. According to The Messenger, Trump's attorneys wanted to include a presentation in their closing argument that hadn't previously been submitted as evidence for the case. Carroll's attorneys disagreed, and Judge Lewis Kaplan agreed with them.
Habba tried to get the judge to change his mind, but he refused. "You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup. Sit down," Kaplan told her. After that, Habba refrained from attempting to change his mind anymore, and the jury was led into the courtroom.
For Carroll's defamation case against Donald Trump, it was made clear that Trump's lawyers couldn't deny the charges he was found guilty of in 2023 — that he had sexually assaulted her and defamed her when she spoke about it. (This new case is not questioning that Trump is guilty but determining how much Trump owes Carroll for the defamation.) However, during Habba's closing arguments, she did just that.
Habba implied that Carroll lied about the assault
During closing arguments, Alina Habba went against the judge and agreed with Donald Trump's claims that he didn't assault E. Jean Carroll. "You know why he has not wavered — because it's the truth," she said (via The Messenger). Judge Lewis Kaplan sustained the objection from Carroll's legal team. "If you violate my instructions again, Ms. Habba, there may be consequences," he told her. Although that was not as direct as his previous warning, it was just the beginning.
The judge also admonished Habba for implying that Carroll was lying. He said "it is established" that Trump assaulted her. When Habba tried to skirt around that fact by saying, "It is established by a jury," Kaplan said, "It is established and you will not quarrel with me. You will finish your statement."
After closing statements, the jury left to deliberate and returned with a verdict awarding $83.3 million to Carroll for reputational and punitive damages, and emotional harm. That's on top of the $5 million Carroll received from the 2023 trial.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).