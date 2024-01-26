Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Crosses Major Line With Judge In E. Jean Carroll Trial

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault.

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba stole the spotlight during the E. Jean Carroll trial for all the wrong reasons when she didn't properly submit evidence. However, Habba crossed another line with the judge during the trial — and got threatened with jail time. According to The Messenger, Trump's attorneys wanted to include a presentation in their closing argument that hadn't previously been submitted as evidence for the case. Carroll's attorneys disagreed, and Judge Lewis Kaplan agreed with them.

Habba tried to get the judge to change his mind, but he refused. "You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup. Sit down," Kaplan told her. After that, Habba refrained from attempting to change his mind anymore, and the jury was led into the courtroom.

For Carroll's defamation case against Donald Trump, it was made clear that Trump's lawyers couldn't deny the charges he was found guilty of in 2023 — that he had sexually assaulted her and defamed her when she spoke about it. (This new case is not questioning that Trump is guilty but determining how much Trump owes Carroll for the defamation.) However, during Habba's closing arguments, she did just that.