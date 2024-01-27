King Charles' Hospital Stay Offers Rare Glimpse Of Royals Being A Real Family

King Charles's recent hospitalization was historic for a sad reason: It may well have been the first time two senior members of the royal family announced hospital stays at the same time. The palace had already notified the public hours earlier that Catherine, Princess of Wales, had just undergone abdominal surgery. While the exact nature of the procedure has yet to be revealed, it was serious enough to require taking a break from her official duties for more than two months.

Naturally, William, Prince of Wales, was one of the first visitors spotted at the hospital where his wife is recuperating. Even more heartwarming, however, was the news that the king came to see his daughter-in-law at the London Clinic shortly before becoming a patient there himself. Charles underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate on January 26. It was a reminder to the world that behind the palace walls lives a very human family who go through the same joys and ordeals as we mere commoners do.

The British royals do try to present a dignified outward image. The late Queen Elizabeth, in particular, was said to live by the unofficial "never complain, never explain" motto, and she wasn't given to displays of emotion and affection toward her family in public. But glimpses of vulnerability like these are happening more frequently, which could go a long way toward keeping the monarchy relevant.