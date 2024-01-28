Ryan Gosling Wasn't Happy With The Notebook Fans After Splitting From Rachel McAdams

The stars of "The Notebook" stars had a beautiful relationship on and off the screen, but some things aren't meant to last forever. Ryan Gosling confessed to GQ that their love story was actually more romantic than the one between their characters, Noah Calhoun and Allison "Allie" Calhoun, even though it came to an end. What he didn't expect was the backlash that followed their split.

"Women are mad at me," Gosling told the media outlet. "Rachel and I should be the ones getting hugs! Instead, we're consoling everybody else." He also made it clear that he and his ex-girlfriend are completely different from the characters they played. Just like in the movie, he fell hard for his then-girlfriend, Rachel McAdams, but they eventually decided to part ways as they just couldn't make their relationship work.

At some point, Gosling hinted at the reason he broke up with his former co-star. "When both people are in showbusiness, it's too much showbusiness. It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow," he told The Times (via The Independent). The "Crazy, Stupid, Love" star also said he'd put his career on hold after having children, though he didn't know at the time when that would happen.