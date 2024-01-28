Ryan Gosling Wasn't Happy With The Notebook Fans After Splitting From Rachel McAdams
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams stared as an on-screen couple in "The Notebook," and their love story left viewers in tears. The two met for the first time on the set of the movie and initially didn't get along. In fact, Gosling went as far as asking the film director to fire McAdams because he had a hard time working with her. In a strange twist of fate, however, they became a real-life couple in 2005, one year after the movie was released.
Sadly, their relationship ended two years later. "The only thing I remember is we both went down swingin' and we called it a draw," Gosling told GQ after parting ways with his former co-star. Their fans didn't take the news well, with many blaming the "Blue Valentine" star for the breakup. "A girl came up to me on the street, and she almost smacked me. Like, 'How could you? How could you let a girl like that go?'" Gosling confessed to the magazine. As one would expect, he didn't feel comfortable having his personal life scrutinized by random strangers, especially since he didn't do anything wrong.
Some fans took 'The Notebook' a bit too seriously
The stars of "The Notebook" stars had a beautiful relationship on and off the screen, but some things aren't meant to last forever. Ryan Gosling confessed to GQ that their love story was actually more romantic than the one between their characters, Noah Calhoun and Allison "Allie" Calhoun, even though it came to an end. What he didn't expect was the backlash that followed their split.
"Women are mad at me," Gosling told the media outlet. "Rachel and I should be the ones getting hugs! Instead, we're consoling everybody else." He also made it clear that he and his ex-girlfriend are completely different from the characters they played. Just like in the movie, he fell hard for his then-girlfriend, Rachel McAdams, but they eventually decided to part ways as they just couldn't make their relationship work.
At some point, Gosling hinted at the reason he broke up with his former co-star. "When both people are in showbusiness, it's too much showbusiness. It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow," he told The Times (via The Independent). The "Crazy, Stupid, Love" star also said he'd put his career on hold after having children, though he didn't know at the time when that would happen.
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams were simply not meant for each other
Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling weren't meant to be together, but they eventually found love with other people. McAdams began dating film director Jamie Linden in 2016, and they've been happily together ever since. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter, whom they keep away from the public eye.
Gosling eventually got married to Eva Mendes in 2022, and the pair have two daughters together. Their relationship started back in 2011, presumably while filming "The Place Beyond the Pines." "I know that I'm with the person I'm supposed to be with," Gosling told Hello! in 2015.
The "La La Land" star somehow managed to build a family and keep up with acting despite what he told The Times in 2011. "When someone comes along, I don't think I'll be able to do both — and I'm fine with that," he said in his interview with the magazine. "I'll make movies until I make babies." But life has a way of working itself out, and Gosling is now a caring father with a thriving career.