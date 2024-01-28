How The Bold And The Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Balances Acting With Motherhood
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is someone who can do it all. The soap star, who is best known for her role as Steffy Forrester on the hit CBS daytime television show, is someone who can not only deliver the drama in front of the cameras but juggle all the responsibilities that come with raising four boys at home. Along with her partner Elan Ruspoli, the couple are parents to their four boys: Rise, Lenix, Brando, and Valor. And let's not forget their two pups at home.
Each time she gives birth, MacInnes Wood also gets back into shape in no time, too. However, having four young boys at home and having to meet the demands of the fast-paced soap opera world each week is no walk in the park. But MacInnes Wood certainly does make it look very easy — at least on social media. When she's not on the set of "The Bold and the Beautiful," then she's teaching her son Rise how to ride his bike while she's on her skateboard, per her Instagram. That's mostly because she can count herself as one of the lucky ones in the entertainment business. Here's her secret.
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has a lot of support at home and at work
Speaking to Digital Journal in an interview, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood said that balancing her career with her personal life at home is a huge priority for her. That shouldn't surprise anyone as many mothers often try to juggle their workload while still being as hands-on as possible with their family at home. Luckily, the mother-of-four says that the producers of "The Bold and the Beautiful" have been very helpful and flexible when it comes to her schedule. "I want to be there for my children and not miss a second," she told the site. "That is my first priority."
But there's no doubt that when things get rough, they get rough. That's why MacInnes Wood has incorporated a few things in her life to keep herself balanced and aligned as both a daytime television star and a mother of four young boys. She explained, "Meditation and breath work even if only [a] few minutes. It keeps me calm when life gets crazy. Meal prep, calendar, and lists. Give myself grace when you can't get it all done. Eat well so I can nourish my body on long days and sleepless nights."
But just because MacInnes Wood looks like she's confident in what she's doing, that doesn't mean she always knows what she's doing.
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has found her footing with motherhood
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood told Soap Opera Digest in an interview back in 2019 that when her first son Rise was born, she got a crash course in motherhood. "You read all the books and you feel him in your arms and everyone leaves the room and you're like, 'Okay. Now what?'" she told the publication. "My first moment of panic was when we were about to leave the hospital. I was in the wheelchair and we're about to put him in the car seat and I said, 'Oh, could you guys help?' And they said, 'No.' I guess for liability reasons? The moment you leave the hospital, you are on your own."
Now that she's four kids in, thankfully the actor has mastered the art of installing a car seat. And when MacInnes Wood is not spending quality time with her family or being the boss woman that Steffy Forrester is in the fictional town of Los Angeles on "B&B," then she is busting some major moves on her Instagram account even when she's also heavily pregnant. And yes, she's done that quite a few times and in front of the CBS studios, too. Everyone knows that MacInnes Wood can act her way to a couple of Daytime Emmy wins, but someone also needs to give this girl a trophy for being the stellar role model that she is for moms everywhere, too.