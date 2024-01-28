How The Bold And The Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Balances Acting With Motherhood

"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is someone who can do it all. The soap star, who is best known for her role as Steffy Forrester on the hit CBS daytime television show, is someone who can not only deliver the drama in front of the cameras but juggle all the responsibilities that come with raising four boys at home. Along with her partner Elan Ruspoli, the couple are parents to their four boys: Rise, Lenix, Brando, and Valor. And let's not forget their two pups at home.

Each time she gives birth, MacInnes Wood also gets back into shape in no time, too. However, having four young boys at home and having to meet the demands of the fast-paced soap opera world each week is no walk in the park. But MacInnes Wood certainly does make it look very easy — at least on social media. When she's not on the set of "The Bold and the Beautiful," then she's teaching her son Rise how to ride his bike while she's on her skateboard, per her Instagram. That's mostly because she can count herself as one of the lucky ones in the entertainment business. Here's her secret.