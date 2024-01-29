Joy Behar & Husband Steve's Unconventional First Meeting Left Nothing To The Imagination

First dates can be pretty nerve-wracking. There's often so much you want to learn about the other person without them feeling like you're getting too personal, too fast. But that wasn't an issue for Joy Behar's husband, Steve Janowitz. According to "The View" host, there was nothing off-limits for her school teacher husband.

Speaking on "The View" about Jason Kelce's shirtless moment at his brother's football game in January 2024, Behar didn't seem fazed about the player's partial nudity. Nevertheless, she maintained that she liked to keep things modest, to which Sunny Hostin questioned if she had ever pulled a Kelce and "ripped your shirt off," reports People. While Behar stated that she most definitely had not, cohost Sara Haines couldn't disagree more.

"Oh, she definitely has," she explained, "She met her husband at a nudist colony!" As it turns out, Janowitz was the only one entirely naked at their meet-cute. Behar clarified, "First of all, he was nude; I was dressed." Alyssa Farah Griffin clarified it was a "partial nudist colony," which could mean guests were in various stages of (un)dress, but by dressed, Behar reportedly meant "fully clothed."