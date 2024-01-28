The Controversy Surrounding Y&R Star Melody Thomas Scott's Second Marriage

Melody Thomas Scott has been married to her husband Ed Scott since 1985. The couple met on the set of "The Young and the Restless," as Ed worked as an executive producer on the soap back then. But before she met and fell in love with Ed, Melody was married to an actor by the name of Lindy Davis. In her book, "Always Young and Restless," she wrote that her marriage to Davis had only lasted six months.

Melody actually moved on pretty quickly with a man named Bob Shield, who was her first husband's friend and even officiated her first wedding. The timing between her relationship with her first husband and her second husband did cause some people to throw a little side-eye in her direction, which Melody was very well aware of at the time. In her book, Melody admits that she wasn't ready to get into something very serious after her divorce from Davis, but destiny had something else in mind for her and she ended up divorcing Shield as well. "I was just too young to get married ... I was just ready to move on," she wrote in her book, adding that she understood she was to blame for hurting both Davis and Shield. "But I'll admit that leaving that relationship was very hard. And I regret hurting Bob the way I did. I regret hurting both of them."

And while life might sometimes imitate art, Melody knows that if there's one person that she shouldn't take any marriage advice from, it's Nikki Newman.