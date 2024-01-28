Who Was General Hospital Star James Patrick Stuart's Famous Father, Chad Stuart?

Chances are if you grew up anywhere around the '60s, your first introduction to the pop duo Chad & Jeremy was when they guest starred on the 1966 episode "The Bat's Kow Tow" of the "Batman" television series in which villain Catwoman steals their voices. Not so for "General Hospital" star James Patrick Stuart, known for playing Valentin Cassadine, because he was the son of one half of that duo.

The apple clearly doesn't fall far from the tree as Stuart has musical talent much like his dad. His "GH" character Valentin Cassadine, while once considered one of the most dangerous and feared of all the Cassadines, has mellowed over the years — so much so that Valentin has performed at the annual Nurses Ball on "General Hospital" on several occasions, sometimes singing his original tunes. Stuart even released two albums, "The Apple Tree" and "Clean Slate."

His acclaimed father, Chad Stuart, was born in December 1941 and grew up in Windermere, England, under his birth name David Stuart Chadwick. As his musical talent became evident, he eventually received a scholarship to London's Central School of Speech and Drama in London. There, he and Michael Thomas Jeremy Clyde became friends and they formed a band. "When I met Chad, I could play six chords," Jeremy stated on their website. "And gradually, he got me playing 12, then 18, then 24." Their band was called The Jerks, and they had a lead singer named Stephen Holder. It was just the start of their musical journey.