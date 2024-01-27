How Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Got To Know The Trumps

What does Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" and the Trump family have in common? Plenty, it seems, as the two have forged a long-lasting friendship over the years. The relationship between the reality TV show families has flown under the radar for many, but after a tragic event happened in the lives of Harrison's family, the famous families' bond is being brought to everyone's attention once more.

In the latter half of January 2024, Rick announced that he had lost one of his sons, Adam Harrison, to a fatal overdose of the drug fentanyl. The History Channel star posted a tribute to his late son on Instagram. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," the TV legend wrote. His message was posted alongside a heartwarming photo of himself and Adam smiling happily together during an outing to a restaurant.

The tribute garnered an outpouring of sympathy from the television star's fans, family, and closest friends. Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, shared a comment on the tribute, writing, "I'm so sorry man." The controversial businessman's comment has once again stirred interest in the relationship between the Trump family and the Harrison family. The way the Trumps and Harrisons became close may not surprise you, as it all started with a shared interest in politics.