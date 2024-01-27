How Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Got To Know The Trumps
What does Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" and the Trump family have in common? Plenty, it seems, as the two have forged a long-lasting friendship over the years. The relationship between the reality TV show families has flown under the radar for many, but after a tragic event happened in the lives of Harrison's family, the famous families' bond is being brought to everyone's attention once more.
In the latter half of January 2024, Rick announced that he had lost one of his sons, Adam Harrison, to a fatal overdose of the drug fentanyl. The History Channel star posted a tribute to his late son on Instagram. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," the TV legend wrote. His message was posted alongside a heartwarming photo of himself and Adam smiling happily together during an outing to a restaurant.
The tribute garnered an outpouring of sympathy from the television star's fans, family, and closest friends. Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, shared a comment on the tribute, writing, "I'm so sorry man." The controversial businessman's comment has once again stirred interest in the relationship between the Trump family and the Harrison family. The way the Trumps and Harrisons became close may not surprise you, as it all started with a shared interest in politics.
A shaky endorsement led to a lengthy friendship between Rick Harrison
No one could forget Donald Trump's stint as president of the United States from 2016 to 2020. The boisterous politician has a way of making either great enemies or great friends, and that was no different during his time in office.
Donald Trump's presidential run sparked the beginning of a friendship between his family and the family of Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars." Harrison had previously endorsed Senator Marco Rubio in the 2016 presidential election, but he switched his support to Donald Trump as the race progressed. In 2018, Rick brought his youngest son, Jake Harrison, to meet then-President Donald Trump. Jake and Trump posed together for a photo, offering the young boy a chance to have a historical photo with a world leader.
The photo session was big for both Jake and his father Rick, as Rick has become a bigger Trump supporter over the years. While speaking to The Wrap at the Conservative Political Action Conference event in 2018, Rick proudly called himself a "Trump guy," adding, "I believe that capitalism is the one thing in this world that's brought people out of poverty."
Two Trump family members called Rick during a difficult time
Rick Harrison's bond with the Trump family was made even more apparent in the wake of the death of the "Pawn Stars" patriarch's son Adam Harrison. On January 19, 2024, the Harrison family broke the news to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Adam, who was only 39, had passed away from a fatal dose of fentanyl. The devastated reality TV family blamed the ongoing drug-smuggling crisis at the United States and Mexico border for Adam's premature death. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously," Rick's rep stated told TMZ. "It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it."
A Harrison family rep confirmed to TMZ that two of Donald Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, both reached out to the family. Donald Jr. and Eric spoke directly with Rick to offer their condolences during his difficult time. The personal phone calls speak volumes about how close the Trumps and the Harrisons have become over the years.