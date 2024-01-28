The Sad Way Real Housewives' Kyle Richards Learned Niece Paris Hilton Had A Baby
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards being part of a famous family comes with its fair share of drama. Unfortunately for Richards, this has played out on and off the Bravo series. Throughout the 13 seasons, viewers have most notably witnessed the countless fights between Kyle and her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. Their most recent fallout took place in Season 12 during the infamous Aspen trip, where Hilton reportedly made nasty remarks about Kyle during a night out. While petty rifts are common among siblings, the feud between Kyle and her sisters tends to impact the entire family. Sadly, this has been made evident in her relationship with Hilton's daughters.
The TV actress has been open about being estranged from her family when she and her sisters are at odds. While Kyle was in attendance at her niece Nicky Hilton's wedding in July 2015, she revealed during a later December 2015 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" that she was once uninvited before being reinvited to the London ceremony. However, her husband, Mauricio Umansky, was not welcome due to an ongoing business dispute between him and Rick Hilton. While it doesn't seem that Kyle had any issues with her invitation to her niece, Paris Hilton's November 2021 wedding, the soap star has not been a part of Paris' motherhood journey.
Kyle Richards learned of Paris Hilton's baby on Instagram
Paris Hilton chose to keep her surrogacy private from even her mother, Kathy Hilton. She documented the birth of her son Phoenix on her Peacock reality series, "Paris In Love." After the influencer began telling her family members about the birth of her son, her aunt, Kyle Richards, was not notified.
In March 2023, while attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party, Richards shared that she'd never seen the baby in person. "I've not met him yet. I've only seen pictures, and he's beautiful," Richards told "Access Hollywood," also adding that she did send Paris a Tiffany & Co. fork and spoon set as a gift. During a December 2023 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Richards detailed learning of Phoenix's arrival online, saying, "I still can't believe that I found out from my Instagram that she had a baby." Richards explained how she felt distant from her family, tearfully explaining, "My sister and my nieces are a package deal, so if Kathy and I have an argument, all of a sudden, it's like okay, I'm cut off from everybody. And that's, for me, the hardest part — honestly, more than anything."
Paris Hilton extended love to her aunt after her 'RHOBH' comments
While Kyle Richards has been estranged from the Hilton part of her family for much of 2023, it seems that Paris Hilton might be ready to extend an olive branch. On January 12, 2024, Paris shared a touching Instagram post to her aunt to celebrate her birthday. In the carousel of images, Paris gave fans a walk down memory lane with pictures of her and Richards throughout the years with the caption, "Happy Birthday @KyleRichards18! So many special memories! Sending you lots of love on your special day! Hope all your birthday dreams and wishes come true. Love you." Richards took note of the touching tribute and commented, "Aww, I love these photos. Thank you. Love you so much!"
Though it seems both aunt and niece have a desire to be close, it's unclear when Richards will meet baby Phoenix. Paris also welcomed a daughter, London, in November 2023. It's unknown if Richards learned about her birth the same way she did Phoenix, but hopefully, she will soon forge a bond with the children.