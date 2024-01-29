The Late Treat Williams Wasn't Shy About How Much He Loved His Final Project

It's always sad when a popular performer passes away, but Treat Williams' death was especially heartbreaking for his legion of fans. The actor was killed near his Vermont home on June 12, 2023; as he was riding his motorcycle, an oncoming driver abruptly turned in front of him with no chance for Williams to swerve away. It was an untimely end for a man whose career spanned five decades of film and TV. His roles ranged from George Berger in "Hair" (yes, he sang, danced, and opposed the Establishment) to Dr. Andy Brown in "Everwood" and Stanley Kowalski in a TV production of "A Streetcar Named Desire." He even had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment as an Echo Base Trooper in "The Empire Strikes Back."

Williams' swan song, appropriately enough, was an appearance on Season 2 of "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans," scheduled to air on FX beginning January 31. The series is a fictionalized account of author Truman Capote's doomed friendship with some of New York's most élite socialites. Williams plays William Paley, the broadcasting pioneer who helped grow CBS into a television powerhouse. Paley's second wife, Barbara "Babe" Paley, was a "swan" who was particularly close to Capote; she's played here by Naomi Watts.

Williams' final role wasn't an above-the-credits lead, and it may not be the one fans remember most fondly. But that didn't matter to him, as the show's creator recently revealed.