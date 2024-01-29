Sofia Vergara's Most Candid Comments About Her Iconic Good Looks

In the show "Griselda," Sofía Vergara plays a real-life figure from the drug trafficking named Griselda Blanco. While being interviewed by El País about the role, Vergara was open about how her good looks gave her a leg up — but she's still working in the industry because of much more than that. When the interviewer asked if the comments her character received from men in the show about how her physical attributes are "the key to her success" was something Vergara had heard in her own life, she said it was. "It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad," Vergara said.

The "Modern Family" actor continued, "My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old, when I started as a model, but today I'm 51 years old and I'm still here."

Vergara cited her hardworking nature and fearlessness as the reason behind her longevity. Regarding criticism of her appearance or her acting abilities, Vergara added, "I can take it."