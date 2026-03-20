Chuck Norris, Walker, Texas Ranger Star, Dead At 86

Chuck Norris, known for his role in "Walker, Texas Ranger," has died at age 86, according to TMZ. In a statement shared to Instagram, his family spoke highly of him and said, "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. ... Thank you for loving him with us."

The martial artist and "Against All Odds: My Story" author karate kicked his way into the hearts of TV viewers in 1993 and went on to have a successful career as an actor, martial artist, and producer. Despite taking a long hiatus from acting in 2017 to care for his wife, Gena O'Kelley, Norris' reputation as a tough guy spans across generations. While older viewers may know him for his roles in "Walker" and "The Delta Force," younger generations are familiar with the countless Chuck Norris memes that have made their way across the internet.

As a young man, Norris started going by Chuck in 1958 when a United States Air Force buddy shortened his name to the now-famous moniker, according to his website. In addition to earning a new name, his time in the Air Force introduced him to martial arts in Korea, which inspired him to study the sport and led him to open his own karate studios back in the U.S. An instructor at one of his schools, the late Pat E. Johnson, helped actor Martin Kove with his martial arts training for "The Karate Kid." Throughout his life, Norris successfully meshed his martial arts and acting talents to establish an illustrious career.