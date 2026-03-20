Chuck Norris, Walker, Texas Ranger Star, Dead At 86
Chuck Norris, known for his role in "Walker, Texas Ranger," has died at age 86, according to TMZ. In a statement shared to Instagram, his family spoke highly of him and said, "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. ... Thank you for loving him with us."
The martial artist and "Against All Odds: My Story" author karate kicked his way into the hearts of TV viewers in 1993 and went on to have a successful career as an actor, martial artist, and producer. Despite taking a long hiatus from acting in 2017 to care for his wife, Gena O'Kelley, Norris' reputation as a tough guy spans across generations. While older viewers may know him for his roles in "Walker" and "The Delta Force," younger generations are familiar with the countless Chuck Norris memes that have made their way across the internet.
As a young man, Norris started going by Chuck in 1958 when a United States Air Force buddy shortened his name to the now-famous moniker, according to his website. In addition to earning a new name, his time in the Air Force introduced him to martial arts in Korea, which inspired him to study the sport and led him to open his own karate studios back in the U.S. An instructor at one of his schools, the late Pat E. Johnson, helped actor Martin Kove with his martial arts training for "The Karate Kid." Throughout his life, Norris successfully meshed his martial arts and acting talents to establish an illustrious career.
Chuck Norris started acting in 1972
Chuck Norris' first notable on-screen appearance happened alongside friend and martial arts legend Bruce Lee in 1972's "The Way of The Dragon" at the historic Rome Coliseum. That unforgettable scene launched Norris' career, landing him roles in 1977's "Breaker! Breaker!," "Good Guys Wear Black," the "Missing In Action" films, and "Sidekicks.” When asked which movie was his all-time favorite, the actor told Black Belt he couldn't pick just one. "I have to say I'm proud of them all ... each has a special [meaning] to me," he said.
In addition to his successful film career, Norris became one of the biggest TV stars of the 90s with the debut of "Walker, Texas Ranger" in 1993. Fans tuned in every week to watch Norris, who played Ranger Cordell Walker, ensure justice prevailed, protecting Dallas from bad guys with his roundhouse kicks. The cult classic had a successful nine-season run, with Norris eventually serving as the show's executive producer as well as its breakout star.
It was those kicks that made women of all ages swoon over the Texan who created his own style of martial arts, Chun Kuk Do, now called The Chuck Norris System. His successful career in martial arts included holding a third-degree black belt in Jiu-jitsu, being named the six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate Champion, and being the first man residing in the western hemisphere to earn the ranking of eighth-degree Black Belt Grandmaster in Taekwondo. Norris was, however, outranked in taekwondo by Donald Trump for a strange reason.
Chuck Norris will always be a legend
The badassery of Chuck Norris is legendary. Jokes touting his reputation as a hero are both hilarious and complimentary, and Norris appreciated the many fan-made memes of him. "What is your favorite 'fact' of mine?" he once asked fans on Instagram in the caption of one such meme, which featured a picture of him sporting a cowboy hat and the text: "Chuck Norris can cut through a hot knife with butter."
While most of these "facts" might have been made up, it can sometimes be difficult to separate the man from the myth. Per Tulsa World, Norris was once bitten by a rattlesnake on the set of "Walker, Texas Ranger," but no venom was found in the bite. Norris was truly a legend, and memories of the martial artist and actor will continue to live on.
Norris married his wife, Gena O'Kelley, in 1998, and they shared five adult children: Eric, Mike, Dina, Dakota, and Danilee. Sadly, Norris is just many of the big '90s stars we've lost.