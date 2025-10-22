16 '90s Stars We Tragically Lost Too Soon

The following article contains mentions of mental health issues, addiction, and suicide.

Fame can be a turbulent road, and not everyone is fortunate enough to make it through the entertainment industry unscathed. There have been a number of '90s sitcom stars who disappeared from Hollywood in favor of a more private life. Movie stars who ruled the decade, too, have taken a step back from the spotlight over the years. However, many other celebrities of the '90s disappeared for more devastating reasons, and they won't be coming back.

We'll always remember the film and television icons we watched back in the day, or even today for a dose of nostalgia, whether they were a famed "Saturday Night Live" cast member like Chris Farley, a teen sitcom actor like "Steve Harvey Show" star Merlin Santana, or a young lead in a Disney movie like Michelle Trachtenberg. These are the '90s stars of the screen we tragically lost too soon.