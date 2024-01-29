What We Know About Hallmark Hunk Brendan Penny's Private Family Life

Hallmark's star Brendan Penny's filmography includes fan favorites like "Chesapeake Shores" in 2016, "Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas" in 2021, and "The Wedding Cottage" in 2023. These movies were immensely popular and gained Penny many fans, but Penny chose to keep his family life private throughout his growing fame.

Many Hallmark fans have no idea that Penny joined the channel in 2014, four years after he married. In a chat with Just Jared, he dished that his 2010 wedding was a small and private affair. "We actually got married in the Okanagan, which is in the interior of British Columbia in the summer, on a family friend's place." He added that they wedded on the water in a beautiful and romantic wedding.

So, who is Penny's wife? Fans know little about her apart from her name, Lisa Gerrard. The actor rarely posts pictures of his family, and although his very first Instagram post in October 2013 was about his wife, it didn't contain her picture. Instead, it was a screenshot of her telling him she was overwhelmed. His reply was understanding and sweet, and he captioned the post: "I love my wife."