Hallmark Fans Might Recognize Pumpkin Everything's Michael Ironside From This Tom Cruise Hit
It's impossible to forget Michael Ironside's role in the 2022 Hallmark Movie "Pumpkin Everything." The veteran actor played the difficult old man who lived alone, ran a pumpkin shop, and was the grandfather to Taylor Cole's character, Amy. At first, Grandpa Tom seemed unnecessarily stubborn and determined to complicate Amy's life as much as possible. But as the plot progressed, it was easier to develop a soft spot for him due to his evident love for his granddaughter.
If Tom looked familiar, you probably recognized him from the first "Top Gun" movie in 1986, which played a significant part in the transformation of Tom Cruise into a Hollywood superstar. Despite Ironside's initial role as Rick 'Jester' Heatherly, one of Cruise's training officers in the movie, he wasn't cast in the 2022 sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ironside disclosed that this was due to his strained relationship with the movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer. He also explained that their relationship deteriorated after he turned down a project from the producer.
Ironside starred in 1990's Total Recall with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Despite Tom Cruise being one of the biggest names in Hollywood, he isn't the only A-Lister Michael Ironside has starred alongside. Ironside's illustrious career includes a movie with "Terminator" star Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Oscar-winning 1990 movie "Total Recall." Despite being on-screen enemies, the pair built a friendship that extended past the movie.
In a 2020 interview with HeyUGuys, Ironside recalled how kind Schwarzenegger had been to him while they filmed in Mexico City. The "Commando" star asked him why he looked worried, and when he learned that the "Top Gun" star's sister was ill, Schwarzenegger got a phone in his trailer and dialed her to check up on her. Being on the phone with such a popular Hollywood star was a mood boost for Ironside's sister, but the bodybuilder went a step further and comforted Ironside with a hug. Schwarzenegger even called her later to ensure she was doing okay.
Unfortunately, the two action stars only acted together in one movie. But in an interesting missed connection, Schwarzenegger acted in all Terminator movies except "Terminator Salvation" in 2009, which ironically is the only Terminator movie that Ironside starred in.
Hallmark's Ironside acted alongside Christian Bale twice in the 2000s
Michael Ironside's extensive filmography has also paired him with fan favorites like Christian Bale in not one, but two movies. The "Pumpkin Everything" star shared that one of those movies involved seeing Bale unclad. The Welsh actor had stripped to get Ironside's opinion on his physique, as the movie required significant weight loss. During a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Ironside recalled worrying about Bale and pointing out that he'd lost body fat and muscle elasticity. Luckily, Bale bounced back. The two actors shared the screen again five years later in the 2009 "Terminator Salvation." Ironside played General Ashdown, the leader of the human resistance against the machines, while Bale played John Connor.
Ironside's extensive experience means that he's played in a ton of genres, from romance to sci-fi, thriller, and even comic book adaptations. In 2006, Ironside played the tough General Sam Lane, Lois Lane's father, in "Smallville." He also played the role of the grandfather in the dark 2018 thriller, "Knuckleball." He's a busy working actor, so more Hallmark movies may not be in the cards for Ironside, but we'd love another chance to watch him play a stoic grandad who slowly softens over time.