Hallmark Fans Might Recognize Pumpkin Everything's Michael Ironside From This Tom Cruise Hit

Despite Tom Cruise being one of the biggest names in Hollywood, he isn't the only A-Lister Michael Ironside has starred alongside. Ironside's illustrious career includes a movie with "Terminator" star Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Oscar-winning 1990 movie "Total Recall." Despite being on-screen enemies, the pair built a friendship that extended past the movie.

In a 2020 interview with HeyUGuys, Ironside recalled how kind Schwarzenegger had been to him while they filmed in Mexico City. The "Commando" star asked him why he looked worried, and when he learned that the "Top Gun" star's sister was ill, Schwarzenegger got a phone in his trailer and dialed her to check up on her. Being on the phone with such a popular Hollywood star was a mood boost for Ironside's sister, but the bodybuilder went a step further and comforted Ironside with a hug. Schwarzenegger even called her later to ensure she was doing okay.

Unfortunately, the two action stars only acted together in one movie. But in an interesting missed connection, Schwarzenegger acted in all Terminator movies except "Terminator Salvation" in 2009, which ironically is the only Terminator movie that Ironside starred in.