Inside William And Kate's Friendship With The Swedish Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton have proven themselves to be quite a popular pair over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales are without a doubt one of the most widely loved royal couples because of their charm, grace, and overall likability. The couple has attracted many lasting friendships, including many friends who also travel in the circles of the famous and elite. Among their friends are David and Victoria Beckham, Mike and Zara Tindall, and the royal couple is even friends with actor Tom Cruise. However, there's one friendship in particular that is shaping up to be perhaps the most significant friendship the British royal couple has, with the potential to be one for the history books.

William and Kate appear to have a very good friendship with Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel. As the eldest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Victoria is next in line to the throne of Sweden. With both sets of royals posed to inherit the throne of their respective countries, this special friendship is bound to become even more historically significant in the future, as their relationship could forge a strong bond between their countries.