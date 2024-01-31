Tragic Details Of Ashley McBryde's Life

Ashley McBryde doesn't take her successful music career for granted — she knows what it takes to make it in the industry. Her success is hard won and the fulfillment of a dream that was born when she was three and picked up her dad's guitar for the first time. When she was 17, McBryde penned her first song, and she released two albums independently in the years that followed. Her eponymous debut album saw the light in 2006, and her sophomore album, titled "Elsebound," was released in 2011 after McBryde made the move from Arkansas to Nashville, living hand to mouth, and playing at bars across the city.

When she released her first album via Warner Music Nashville, she was shoved into the spotlight. Six Grammy nominations (and one win) later, McBryde is one of the most prominent names in country music these days, and even she finds it hard to believe at times. "It's just pow-pow-pow," a delighted McBryde told People, referring to her Grammy win and the numerous awards she'd been nominated for. Getting to where she is wasn't easy, however. "You've got to want it more than you want anything else," she told People. "You have to want it in a way, like, 'I might die if I don't do it." While she's incredibly successful now, McBryde's dealt with plenty of ups and downs to get to where she is today, and she's proof that you can accomplish whatever you dream of if you want it bad enough.