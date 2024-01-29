What We Know About Troy Aikman's Two Divorces
Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman boasts one of the NFL's most successful careers. During his illustrious time as a champion quarterback in the league from 1989 to 2000, Aikman led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories, solidifying his status as one of the franchise's greatest players. The Hall of Famer earned numerous accolades throughout his tenure, including being named Super Bowl MVP in 1993.
Even in retirement, the football pro transitioned into a successful broadcasting career, signing a five-year, $90 million deal with ESPN in February 2022. However, while Aikman has flourished professionally, his love life is a bit rocky. Aikman famously, albeit briefly dated actor Sandra Bullock before moving on with his two future wives. He first walked down the aisle with former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey in 2000.
The couple welcomed two daughters, Jordan and Alexa, before divorcing in 2011. The NFL star's second trip down the aisle occurred in 2017 when he married entrepreneur Catherine "Capa" Mooty. While the two don't have any kids, Mooty has two sons, Luke and Val, from a previous relationship, and she and Aikman were able to blend their families. However, their marriage was also over by 2023, though the details remain under wraps.
Aikman paid his first wife Worthey over $1 million
Troy Aikman and Rhonda Worthey wed at his home in the north Dallas suburb of Plano. Tim Quintana, a security guard who was present during the April 2000 ceremony, told gathered reporters, "Troy is very, very happy" per The Oklahoman. It seemed the two had a good relationship, although there may have been signs that they were quietly splitting long before they did. In November 2010, Worthey purchased a five-bedroom home in Texas, despite sharing one with her husband.
Just months later, in January 2011, Aikman announced their breakup. In a statement, the pro-athlete wrote, "This has been a difficult decision for Rhonda and me, but after 10 years of marriage, we have decided to separate. We remain deeply committed to our children and respectfully ask that you honor our family's privacy during this period of adjustment," (via TMZ).
It's unknown why Worthey and Aikman decided to part ways, choosing to navigate their changing world outside of the public eye. The divorce proceedings wrapped up rather quickly, though. They were finalized in April 2011. The complete breakdown of their divorce settlement is unknown, but it has been published that Worthey received almost $1.75 million from Aikman.
Aikman's divorce from Mooty was even more private
Troy Aikman and Catherine "Capa" Mooty began dating in 2016 and wed the following year in Santa Barbara, California. Mooty occasionally shared images of her and Aikman on social media, one of which was a sweet September 2019 Instagram message celebrating their anniversary, which read, "I love you Troy! All that you are is all I'll ever need. Happy Anniversary Babe!" Aikman also shared a bond with his stepsons, Luke and Val, posting a loving birthday tribute to Luke on Instagram in November of that same year.
In the photo, Aikman affectionately helped Luke with his bow tie. He captioned it, "Happy 16th birthday to one of the greatest kids on the planet! You're going places my man! Figuratively and literally now that you can drive! I love you pal!" They seemed like one big happy family. It therefore came as a major shock when Aikman was spotted on vacation in Italy with his rumored new girlfriend, Haley Clark, in June 2023. She shared a photo kissing Aikman on the cheek, which sparked rumblings of a relationship.
Aikman and Mooty never confirmed their divorce publicly. However, sources close to the former couple clarified to the New York Post that Aikman and Mooty had actually been divorced for three years before the photos surfaced. Mooty's last shared photo with Aikman was posted on February 4, 2020, which aligns with this story. Details of their divorce, including the settlement and reasons for it, remain private, following Aikman's typically discreet approach.