What We Know About Troy Aikman's Two Divorces

Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman boasts one of the NFL's most successful careers. During his illustrious time as a champion quarterback in the league from 1989 to 2000, Aikman led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories, solidifying his status as one of the franchise's greatest players. The Hall of Famer earned numerous accolades throughout his tenure, including being named Super Bowl MVP in 1993.

Even in retirement, the football pro transitioned into a successful broadcasting career, signing a five-year, $90 million deal with ESPN in February 2022. However, while Aikman has flourished professionally, his love life is a bit rocky. Aikman famously, albeit briefly dated actor Sandra Bullock before moving on with his two future wives. He first walked down the aisle with former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey in 2000.

The couple welcomed two daughters, Jordan and Alexa, before divorcing in 2011. The NFL star's second trip down the aisle occurred in 2017 when he married entrepreneur Catherine "Capa" Mooty. While the two don't have any kids, Mooty has two sons, Luke and Val, from a previous relationship, and she and Aikman were able to blend their families. However, their marriage was also over by 2023, though the details remain under wraps.