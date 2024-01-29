Why Jennifer Lopez Didn't Think It Was A Good Idea To Split Super Bowl Halftime Show Duties With Shakira

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance literally stole the show, with 103 million people tuning in to watch it, according to a Billboard report. For context, the halftime show surpassed the number of viewers for the actual game by approximately 3 million, as reported by the Nielsen company.

However, despite the massive success, Lopez felt a different kind of disappointment. In "Halftime," a Netflix documentary showcasing Lopez's career, including the behind-the-scenes process of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lopez revealed that she hated the concept of sharing the stage. "It's the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl," Lopez stated, explaining that she wasn't happy with splitting the 12 minutes allotted for the performance.

"We have six f***ing minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that's it; we've got five left," Lopez continued, feeling like that wasn't enough time to present her extensive repertoire of musical hits. Shakira opened the show with "She Wolf" and, among other singles, later sang "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie." Some that Lopez opted for included "Jenny From the Block," "Waiting for Tonight," and "Love Don't Cost a Thing." Likely adding to Lopez's disappointment, the two stars concluded their halftime performance with a joint rendition of Shakira's song, "Waka Waka."