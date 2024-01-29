The Legal Drama Between Keke Palmer And Ex Darius Jackson's Brother, Explained

This article includes references to domestic abuse.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's relationship seemed shaky, but no one anticipated that it would end with restraining orders from the two of them and Darius' brother, Sarunas Jackson. After an on-and-off two-and-half-year romance, the couple called it quits in October 2023, and Palmer demanded temporary sole custody of their son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, after accusing Darius of both physical and emotional abuse. According to court documents obtained by People, the "Nope" star claimed that after their split, Darius broke into her home, physically assaulted her, and snatched her car keys and phone to prevent the actor from escaping.

Palmer also alleged that Darius physically abused her on several prior occasions, spoke negatively about her around their son, and shattered her personal belongings to express his anger. According to the "True Jackson, VP" breakout's account, Darius also consistently manipulated her into getting his way including showering Palmer with compliments and affection, and took it away in the blink of an eye when she went against his wishes.

"If we were at a party or event, and I spoke with one person too long or looked at someone a 'certain way,' he would storm off in a rage — telling me I was [a] 'slut' and a 'whore,' accuse me of cheating on him, and that I did not love him," she claimed in the filing. Palmer was granted temporary sole custody in November 2023. Surprisingly, Darius filed a restraining order against her the following month, and his brother followed suit in January 2024.