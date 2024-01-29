General Hospital: Nicholas Chavez's Hiatus Makes Way For Esme To Embrace Evil
"General Hospital" star Nicholas Chavez is soon going to disappear from the canvas for his new Netflix role, but he won't be gone for too long. While his character, Spencer Cassadine, is expected to remain in Paris with his girlfriend, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), there's a very good chance that this will allow resident villain Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) to embrace her evil side again.
Esme is known for wreaking so much havoc on "General Hospital" that by now a lot of people know that no one is safe in her presence. As many soap fans can recall, Spencer previously took on a paternal role for Esme's baby after his father, Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss), went missing. Esme and her baby ended up moving in with Spencer for a time, much to his girlfriend Trina's dismay.
However, Esme, who had been dealing with memory loss, doesn't know that Spencer gave her baby back to Nikolas before he departed for Paris, prompting a lot of speculation that the young mother might go on a new hunt to find her child now that her memory is coming back. And if there's anything that we've learned about Esme so far, it's that she will stop at nothing to get what she wants back in her life.
Esme could be hot on Spencer and Trina's heels
Nicholas Chavez's last air date as Spencer Cassadine is set for January 31. The actor is taking time off from the hit ABC soap to work on the next installment of the Netflix anthology series "Monster." The upcoming season will focus on the Menéndez brothers, who murdered their parents in 1989. With Spencer out of the picture, fans are speculating that Esme might not only look for her son but also that she might seek revenge on Spencer and Trina.
Spencer and Trina may be in Paris, but that doesn't mean they are safe. In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, Tabyana Ali teased what's coming next. While she made it clear that Trina isn't worrying about Esme, thinking she's off in Canada, Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) is worried for the couple's safety.
There will also be some upcoming scenes that will leave "General Hospital" fans on the edge of their seats so much so that Ali has already given a fair warning. She told the publication: "It's emotional, it's high-stakes and you can't miss it. ... I also want to tell everybody to please take their blood pressure pills. People need to do whatever they need to make sure their blood pressure will be down."