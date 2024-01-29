General Hospital: Nicholas Chavez's Hiatus Makes Way For Esme To Embrace Evil

"General Hospital" star Nicholas Chavez is soon going to disappear from the canvas for his new Netflix role, but he won't be gone for too long. While his character, Spencer Cassadine, is expected to remain in Paris with his girlfriend, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), there's a very good chance that this will allow resident villain Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) to embrace her evil side again.

Esme is known for wreaking so much havoc on "General Hospital" that by now a lot of people know that no one is safe in her presence. As many soap fans can recall, Spencer previously took on a paternal role for Esme's baby after his father, Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss), went missing. Esme and her baby ended up moving in with Spencer for a time, much to his girlfriend Trina's dismay.

However, Esme, who had been dealing with memory loss, doesn't know that Spencer gave her baby back to Nikolas before he departed for Paris, prompting a lot of speculation that the young mother might go on a new hunt to find her child now that her memory is coming back. And if there's anything that we've learned about Esme so far, it's that she will stop at nothing to get what she wants back in her life.