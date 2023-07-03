Nicholas Alexander Chavez To Exit General Hospital For Netflix Role (But Not For Long)

"General Hospital" has had a few casting changes as of late, as the role of Kristina Davis, once played by Lexi Ainsworth, has been permanently taken over by "Days of Our Lives" alum Kate Mansi. Ainsworth chose to pursue a different career course. "GH" has also temporarily recast Haley Pullos, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis, with actress Holiday Mia Kriegal because of Pullos' alleged drunk driving accident that landed her in rehab. The sudser has been famously known for accommodating actors' schedules, allowing them to pursue other projects — although when Vinessa Antoine left the part of Jordan Ashford to appear on "Diggstown," she was unhappy that the show recast Jordan permanently. The latest actor to take a break from soaps is fan-favorite Nicholas Chavez, who plays Spencer Cassadine.

Spencer has been in several recent front-burner storylines, including saving the world, and now dealing with raising his baby brother Ace with ex-girlfriend Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). Esme had done some horrible things to Spencer's friends, including his current girlfriend, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Esme appears to be a changed person after conveniently getting amnesia from a fall, and doesn't remember her twisted past. Despite the fact that she's Ace's mother, Spencer feels it's up to him to get her out of the picture — even if it means using possibly fabricated evidence against her.

With all that on Spencer's plate, Chavez is taking some time to pop over to Netflix for a short time.