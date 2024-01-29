General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher's Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear

Note: The article includes a discussion of substance abuse and addiction issues.

Tyler Christopher's portrayal of Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital" has long been hailed as the quintessential version of the character. He originated the role in 1996, and over the years other actors have taken over the part, including Marcus Coloma in 2019, and currently Adam Huss. Sadly, when fans were hoping for Christopher's return to the role, he died at age 50 from a cardiac event in October 2023, which was reported by his former co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) on Instagram. Soap opera fandom plummeted into the depths of despair at his unfortunate demise.

While friends, family, and castmates fondly remembered Christopher, he had a troubled history involving alcohol addiction and had been fired from "GH" and "Days of Our Lives" for his alleged substance abuse issues. He also, unfortunately, had several incidents where he was allegedly publicly intoxicated. Although he had been open about his addiction issues on Benard's YouTube show "State of Mind," it didn't prevent what was ultimately a tragic ending for him.

Now, news about his cause of death has come to light as TMZ reported on January 26, 2024, that it was the result of "positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication." Essentially, he suffocated because of how he was seated, and his "coronary artery atherosclerosis" — which is when cholesterol and fatty substances build up and block an artery — as well as alcohol abuse, contributed to his death.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).