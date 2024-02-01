What The Phil Of The Future Cast Looks Like Now

Raviv Ullman starred as the titular Phil Diffy, a charming teen from the future. Although he had landed a few guest roles throughout the early 2000s, playing Phil was his first big break. It led to small parts in "Kim Possible," "That's So Raven," "Big Love," "Driftwood," "House," and "Phineas and Ferb." He also went on to star in the show "Rita Rocks" in 2008. Although Ullman still occasionally gets in front of the camera — in "Broad City" in 2015, "Strangers" in 2018, and "The Accidental Wolf" in 2020 — most of his time is spent in the theater. "I eventually moved back to New York and spent 10 years doing a lot of theater and doing regional theater all across the country," he told Hey Alma in 2021.

Eventually, his stage work led to an interest in opera and directing. "About a year ago, I worked as a director and an actor in an operatic web series," Ullman explained to E! News in 2017. "I don't sing opera, but I was acting in it. Since then, I've gotten pulled into this group of people that are all young, cool, hip opera makers."

Ullman is now married to Julia Pott, a British animator he met on an app. "We have a cute little house together in Los Angeles, and we're figuring it out as we go," he said. "A couple crazy artists just trying to make some cool stuff."