Y&R Alum Jordi Vilasuso Posts Heartbreaking Health News About His Newborn Daughter
Former "The Young and the Restless" actor Jordi Vilasuso shares three children with his wife Kaitlin Vilasuso. Unfortunately, news of their third pregnancy from September 2023 came with a terrifying pregnancy scare because Kaitlin had to have a procedure called cervical cerclage to ensure the baby wasn't born too early. Their baby, Lucy Vilasuso, was born slightly earlier than usual, and they shared the first photos of Lucy on January 6, 2024. A few weeks later, Jordi and Kaitlin shared heartbreaking health news when they jointly posted on Instagram and described Lucy's health struggles.
In the caption, Kaitlin asked for prayers and explained that Lucy had respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and was in the hospital due to having trouble breathing. "Last night," Kaitlin wrote, "things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU [with] what the doctors describe as a partially collapsed right lung."
Kaitlin then implored people to join them in praying for Lucy's health. "We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms," Kaitlin added.
Lucy's X-rays are looking better
The news of Lucy Vilasuso's illness comes after Jordi Vilasuso and Kaitlin Vilasuso suffered a heartbreaking loss in the form of two miscarriages. Many commenters on their post about Lucy showered the couple with well wishes. Some people even told stories of family members who had lung problems as babies that healed, allowing them to grow into healthy adults.
Jordi has been supportive throughout the whole process. When he and Kaitlin shared the news that their third baby was arriving at 35 weeks, Jordi gave Kaitlin a shout-out in the Instagram post's caption: "P.S. my wife has been and continues to be so strong and faithful. I've been in awe of how you've been able to keep your and our spirits high throughout this arduous and joyous journey ... you will forever be my Katie girl ... LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!"
In a follow-up post about Lucy's condition, Kaitlin expressed gratitude for prayers and added, "I know it sounds crazy, but we literally FEEL it and our family has gained so much strength from your encouragement." Kaitlin added that an X-ray of Lucy's lungs showed improvement and gave updates on what would hopefully happen next. She ended the post by giving thanks for supporters and said, "As always, we are forever grateful."