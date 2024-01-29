Y&R Alum Jordi Vilasuso Posts Heartbreaking Health News About His Newborn Daughter

Former "The Young and the Restless" actor Jordi Vilasuso shares three children with his wife Kaitlin Vilasuso. Unfortunately, news of their third pregnancy from September 2023 came with a terrifying pregnancy scare because Kaitlin had to have a procedure called cervical cerclage to ensure the baby wasn't born too early. Their baby, Lucy Vilasuso, was born slightly earlier than usual, and they shared the first photos of Lucy on January 6, 2024. A few weeks later, Jordi and Kaitlin shared heartbreaking health news when they jointly posted on Instagram and described Lucy's health struggles.

In the caption, Kaitlin asked for prayers and explained that Lucy had respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and was in the hospital due to having trouble breathing. "Last night," Kaitlin wrote, "things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU [with] what the doctors describe as a partially collapsed right lung."

Kaitlin then implored people to join them in praying for Lucy's health. "We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms," Kaitlin added.