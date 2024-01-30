How A Hot Tub Created BTS Headaches For The Napiers During Home Town Filming

The stars of "Home Town," Erin and Ben Napier, always seem to pull off their renovations with such ease and grace that it can be easy to overlook all of the hard work and hiccups behind the scenes. But we know from other HGTV favorites — like Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of "100 Day Dream Home," whose deadline was thwarted by a hurricane – that sometimes unforeseen events happen.

Erin let fans in on one of her and Ben's own unexpected mishaps as part of an Instagram post in January 2024. The Laurel, Mississippi, resident detailed how she and her husband overhauled a lovely home for a client named Mike Terrell by adding modern touches and luxury finishes, one of them being a hot tub. However, the Napiers had quite the time trying to actually receive the outdoor spa. Erin wrote, "The original hot tub was stolen en route to delivery and the truck driver ghosted us!" According to Heavy, it wasn't just your run-of-the-mill hot tub that was stolen, but a contemporary stainless steel tub.

The replacement luxury hot tub that was finally added to Mike's backyard deck was gently set down via a crane, which hoisted it over the home's roofline. It was high-end, to be sure, and appeared to be well worth the wait, which was so long it delayed filming.